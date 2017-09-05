THENETNG Appoints An Editor For Women & Lifestyle Platform, 234Star.com

Nigerian Entertainment Today has confirmed the appointment of Njideka ‘Enjay’ Akabogu as the Editor of the fashion, ladies and lifestyle platform, 234Star.com.

She officially assumes her new role on September 4, 2017 and will be responsible for driving 234Star to achieve business goals and objectives as well as spearhead the development, communication and implementation of effective growth strategies and processes for the platform.

Having worked in different capacities in fashion and lifestyle journalism, Njideka will be bringing her skills, talent and experience to her new title at the NET News LTD-owned platform.

The Information Science graduate and fashion enthusiast reacted to her appointment saying, “Not to sound cliché, but being entrusted with this platform is a dream come true for me. For a girl who grew up buried in the pages of old fashion and lifestyle magazines, actually being called upon to head one is such a big deal and I look forward to working with the team to build a bold, fun and super chic platform that will feel like home to every Nigerian and indeed, African woman.”

Prior to her appointment, Miss Akabogu was a content and community manager at Lagos-based digital agency, ID Africa where she created content and worked on projects for clients including 7Up, Lagos State Government, MTV Base and Accelerate TV among others.

Before her eventful stint at ID Africa, she worked as an editor at OnoBello.com where she oversaw content creation and worked on very successful PR campaigns for a number of fashion brands.

234Star.com is a fun platform set up to connect the world with the best of African women, fashion, beauty, weddings, relationships, sex, food and lifestyle in general through stories, videos, photos and games that cut across different demographics and social strata.

234star.com was initially built as Star.Ng in July 2015 and officially in launched in August 12 2015.

It rebranded to 234star.com in June 2017 and currently has a database of nearly 20,000 users with 5,000 new users per month. On social media, the platform has a cumulative monthly reach of over 700,000.