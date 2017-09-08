Thailand consular denies alleged visa scam, says embassy follow due process with applicants

The consular of Thailand Embassy in Abuja, Sakeson Sarobol (Charge d’ Affaires), has reacted to a media report in which it was alleged that there was a visa scam at the embassy.

The Daily Times had on August 12, 2017 published the story of alleged visa scam rocking the embassy and how the consular officer allegedly defrauds Nigerians.

But the embassy has denied the allegations and clarified that its visas are issued according to its procedures and due process.

In a statement signed by the Charge d’ Affaires, with the title ‘Statement of Clarifications on the Daily Times,’ and sent to our office, the Consular stated that over the years, the embassy approved between 3,5000 and 4,000 applications each year but decided to trim it down to between 500 and 600 each year and Nigerians still enjoy about 25 to 30 percent of such visas.

Sarobol further stated that visa rejection is done in line with security criteria, qualification of applicant, authentication of documents, cross reference of personal background checks, maintaining that the Embassy has a right not to disclose reasons for visa rejections.

He said that the visa application payment is transparent, adding that there is an internal audit committee that audits the revenue of the embassy on daily bases in line with the Royal Thai Governments internal financial rules and regulations.

He said: “It is a fact that each year the Royal Thai Embassy in Abuja approve visas to 3,500-4,000 applicants approximately. Unfortunately, the Embassy feels it is necessary to decline the visa request of about 500-600 people or only around 20-25% among all applicants.

“The Royal Thai Embassy’s discretion on visa granting/ rejection is in line with security criteria, qualifications of applicants, authentication of documents, cross-reference of personal background checks, history or nature of journey, for instance. Moreover, the Embassy also reserves it right and sovereignty not to disclose the reason of visa rejection.

“The Embassy’s visa fee payment system is designed to enable the Embassy’s financial committee to audit it on a daily bases and it is in line with the Royal Thai Governments internal financial rules and regulations.

“In terms of the practices of visa application, all visa application fee is non refundable. Once an applicant submits visa applications, it is obliged that he will receive a payment slip and visa collection record (white slip) from the Embassy’s consular staff. The white slip serves as both proof of payment and collection slip. Original slip which is generated automatically is issued and only if the applicant is issued a visa”.

“After being rejected, the applicant(s) has a right to submit visa application later on voluntary bases. However, they have also been informed that The Royal Thai Embassy also has the right to reject the request. The Embassy also found that some declined applicants also insists that the Embassy receive and review their visa application(s). he stated.

The consular who has a few days to serve out his term in the country, called to better relationship between Thailand and Nigeria.