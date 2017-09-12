Tech4Dev set to train 7200 young women across 12 states in Nigeria

As a way of bridging the gender digital gap in an unprecedented manner, Tech4Dev has said it is set to train 7200 young women between ages of 18-40 on coding skills programme, partly funded by Microsoft across 12 states in Nigeria over a 3-year period.

The programme manager of the Nigerian Women Techsters Initiative, Peace Odili disclosed this in Akure, adding that training sessions would take place virtually over the week, with participant taking online courses in entrepreneurship and change making, and physical training sessions over the weekend facilitated by professionals in the ICT industry.

“Tech4Dev with support from Microsoft is partnering the Office of the First Ladies, State Ministries of Women Affairs and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs across the 12 States in Nigeria with high female – male parity within the technology sector, to establish the Nigerian Women Techsters Initiative.

“The beneficiary states are: Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Edo, Kogi, Kwara, Abia, Imo, Rivers, Kano, Kaduna and Kebbi states,” Odili said.

The organization, she said, recently trained about 200 youths including 70 ladies in Lagos and Ondo States on digital literacy, especially coding and analytical skills, thereby exposing them to available employment and entrepreneurship opportunities within the technology industry.

She urged interested young women to fill the application on the website with the first cohort scheduled for Ondo, Ekiti and Oyo states.

In his remark, Executive Director of the group, Joel Ogunsola said his group is a social enterprise non-profit focused on solving the world’s greatest problems through technology with primary focus on public health, civic engagement and education.

Ogunsola explained that the Nigerian Women Techsters Initiative was conceived to help solve the growing problem of unemployment that has continued to plague youths, especially young women in underserved communities.

“Our goal is to empower young women with technical skills in web and mobile software development, embedded systems development and games development,” he added.

The representative of Microsoft Nigeria, Olusola Amusan said the organization is supporting the initiative to bridge the gender gap, and to help empower families who would benefit from programme.

Amusan commended wife of the Ondo state governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu for her support and interest in the future of the girl child, adding that “We are proud be with this initiative and will support it all through the three years life span”.

