TD Jakes traces roots to Ibo land, Nigeria

By
DTN
-
0

House on the Rock, Senior Pastor, Paul Adefarasin’s wife, Ifeanyi Adefarasin, has revealed that American Pastor, Bishop T.D Jakes who they recently hosted in their church’s event is Igbo.

Ifeanyi, who presented T.D Jakes with a gift, wrote on Facebook;

“Since tracing his roots back to the Igbo land in Nigeria, it was Bishop T.D. Jakes’ first time stepping on the Nigerian soil, with the knowledge that this is where he truly comes from. It was a special honour for me in particular, as a native sister, to present TD Jakes with a copy of NIGERIA, OUR HERITAGE…OUR COMMONWEALTH.
Welcome home!
OKEOSISI – Umunne gi na asi gi nno”

SHARE
Previous article5 Steps to keep your child in their room
Next articleAdefarasin gifts TD Jakes Nigeria Our Heritage grand book
DTN
Afolabi Adesola is a Nigerian based financial journalist that has the passion for demystifying figures to tell clearer business stories. During her free time, she reads journals and novels. She loves watching movies, and Nigerian sitcoms. She co-runs a mini NGO #ProjectSALT, setup in support of today’s African Lady.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply