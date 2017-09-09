TD Jakes traces roots to Ibo land, Nigeria

House on the Rock, Senior Pastor, Paul Adefarasin’s wife, Ifeanyi Adefarasin, has revealed that American Pastor, Bishop T.D Jakes who they recently hosted in their church’s event is Igbo.

Ifeanyi, who presented T.D Jakes with a gift, wrote on Facebook;

“Since tracing his roots back to the Igbo land in Nigeria, it was Bishop T.D. Jakes’ first time stepping on the Nigerian soil, with the knowledge that this is where he truly comes from. It was a special honour for me in particular, as a native sister, to present TD Jakes with a copy of NIGERIA, OUR HERITAGE…OUR COMMONWEALTH.

Welcome home!

OKEOSISI – Umunne gi na asi gi nno”