Tambuwal hosts corps members to sallah feast, urges them to build a nation of their dreams

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has hosted youth corps members serving in Sokoto State to a sallah feast with a call on them to always strive to build the Nigeria of their dream.

Speaking at the event attended by hundreds of the corps members in Sokoto Government House, Tambuwal commended them for their sacrifice and dedication to nation-building.

He said despite the challenges facing the NYSC scheme and the nation as a whole, the youths should not lose focus as Nigeria will come out of it stronger.

“We believe in the oneness of this country. Nigeria is better and greater as one strong nation. Every nation and country have their respective challenges. What we are facing in Nigeria is a passing phase and I believe we shall come out of it stronger.

“As youths, you are all talented in your own rights and as leaders, it our duty to lay solid platforms which will help you all to excel in your chosen careers. IN Sokoto, we are happy with your contributions to the development of our state.

“For those of you who want to remain here with us after your service year, we will encourage you to stay. For those who want to go back home after your service, we pray to God to return you to your homes safely,” he added.

While expressing their appreciation to the Governor for his care and concern to their safety and welfare, the highly elated corps members described Sokoto as the most peaceful state in the federation.

“Coming here has changed a lot of negative perception I had about Nigeria, the North and Islam. The people here are humble, hospitable and caring,” said one of the corps members who gave her name simply as Benedictta and a graduate of Data Analytics from one of the universities in Cyprus.

Idris Ahmed, Lokoja