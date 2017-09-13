Tambuwal appoints Buhari Dasuki new MD of Sokoto Investment Company

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has appointed Malam Muhammadu Buhari Dasuki as the new Managing Director of Sokoto Investment Company Ltd.

A statement issued in Sokoto Tuesday by Tambuwal’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, said the new appointee comes into service with wealth of experience in investment and business portfolio.

“He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Bayero University, Kano.

He started his working career at Intercellular Nigeria Ltd in 2004. In 2006, he moved to the Corporate Affairs Commission headquarters in Abuja where he served until he picked up appointment as a Senior Special Assistant to Tambuwal when he served as the Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015.

Dasuki served as the Chairman of AU Mining Company Ltd, Inserve Nigeria Ltd, and Incserve International based in Ghana.

A widely traveled businessman, the new MD has engaged in business transactions with companies in Africa, Europe, United States and the Middle East.

The statement quoted Governor Tambuwal as urging the appointee to be dedicated to his responsibilities and to device strategies to attract new investment to Sokoto State.

Buhari, son to late Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki, succeeds Aliyu Bala Sokoto who passed away on July 29.

Yakubu Salisu Kano