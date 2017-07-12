The Supreme Court has sacked Senator Modu Sheriff over the tussle for the National Chairman of People Democratic Party and upheld the position of Senator Ahmed Makarfi as the chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee.

The apex court in a Judgment delivered by Justice Bode Rhodes Vivor declared the PDP National Convention held in Port Harcourt in May 21, 2016 as valid and properly convened.

The court also declared that all the decisions taken at the convention including the removal of Sheriff as National Chairman were valid.

The apex court also set aside the decision of Court of Appeal on the matter

Details later…