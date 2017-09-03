Super Eagles’ 4-0 mauling of Cameroon, wonderful Sallah gift for Nigerians — Segun Oni

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress and former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni has described the Super Eagles’ 4-0 mauling of Cameroon on Saturday in Uyo as a wonderful Sallah gift for Nigerians.

‎He charged the team to go all out for victory in Yaounde on Monday when the two teams shall meet again in their Group B African qualifying series for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The governorship aspirant made the declaration in a statement signed by his spokesman, Mr Steve Alabi ‎and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ado-Ekiti.

Chief Oni congratulated the Mikel Obi-led Super Eagles for rekindling the hope of Nigerians in their fatherland with their performance in the emphatic 4-0 victory over the current African champions.

The APC chieftain commended President Muhamadu Buhari for his crucial fatherly support for the Super Eagles and other national teams which has seen Nigeria’s flag flying high in international sports in recent times.

Also congratulating the national female basketball team, D’Tigress who were crowned African champions last week, Chief Oni said the APC-led federal government will continue to accord sports development the priority and attention it deserves in the onerous task of nation building.

Chief Oni acknowledged the strong influence sports exert on the strengthening of unity in the country and enjoined Nigerians to promote the nation’s unity in diversity so exemplified in the victories of the Eagles and D’Tigress in all spheres of national life.

“When we are united and work together as the Eagles and other national teams do without dwelling on our differences, there is nothing that we cannot achieve as a nation,” Oni said.

“With the good and focused leadership provided by President Buhari under this APC government, Nigeria will soar higher, not only in sports but also in other aspects of human development,” he added.‎

He urged the Super Eagles to maintain their clean slate against Cameroon in the return leg.

Chief Oni, however, advised other national teams to emulate the determination, industry and dedication exhibited by the Eagles and D’Tigress so as to achieve successes for Nigeria in their own competitions.

The 2018 Ekiti State governorship hopeful, who will be 63 twenty-four hours after Monday’s crucial return leg, said the senior national team had already given him and other Nigerians celebrating their birthdays a most befitting birthday gift and looked forward to an icing on the cake with another victory and outright qualification for Russia 2018 on Monday.‎ (NAN)