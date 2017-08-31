Sultan Of Sokoto begs FG for railline

The Sultan of Sokoto, his Eminence Bubkar Sa’ad 111, has pleaded with the federal government of Nigeria for an organised rail transportation system as a panacea for economic Development.

The Sultan made this call, while playing host to the visiting Minister of Transportation, Honourable Chibuike Amaechi, who in Sokoto for the 15th annual National conference of Transportation NCT.

Recall that the National Conference on Transportation, is an annual conference of transportation stakeholders meant to design a roadmap and policy implementation of a standard transportation system.

The leader of the National Council For Islamic Affirms, requested that agriculture and other developmental projects can only be achieved through perfect transportation system.

His words “what I ask the Federal Government is for a good transportation system for my brothers and sisters and to construct railway transportation here. It will ensure good transportation system and it will improve agriculture, trade and in general improve internally generated revenue of the state”.

Responding to the plea made by the Sultan, the Minister of transportation, Rt. Hon Chibuike Amaechi, assured the Sultan of the possibility of the rail system. He further stressed that the transportation stakeholders has chosen the state for the conference as recognition for the relative peace being enjoyed in the state.

Sokoto state is among the three states with no railway link for an improved economic boost.

Idu Jude Sokoto