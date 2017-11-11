Nursing mother wins at 10km race

Patrick Medayese, a 26-year-old Mechanical Engineering student of Federal Polytechnic in Idah, on Saturday won the annual 10km race organised by the S.O. Adeleye Foundation in Kabba, Kogi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the race which started from Kabba and ended in Iyara had 648 contestants, comprising 559 male and 89 female.

Medayese, who had a time of 45 minutes 53 seconds, while speaking to newsmen after the race, thanked God for the opportunity given to him this year.

“I have engaged in various forms of training for this big day. I finished third during the 2016 race, but I made up my mind that I will be the first this year and God has granted me this,’’ he said.

The male competition winner also thanked the race organisers for the opportunity given to the competitors to showcase their talent.

He promised not to disappoint at the national level.

Rashidat Musa, a 16-year-old Senior Secondary School (SSS) 3 student of St Monica College in Kabba, won the female event with a time of 53 minutes 40 seconds.

Speaking also, Musa said running has always been her hobby as she has always run for her school.

“My parents are in support and they always encouraged me to be the best in whatever I am doing and never to give up.”

The first runner-up in the female event, Nike Alfred who is a mother of a nine-month-old baby, said if not for her baby she would have won the race.

“But I will be warming up for the next edition of this competition,” she said.

The first runner-up in the male event, Olubo Micheal, thanked the organisers for putting youths in mind, promising to do more in the next edition.

Founder of S.O. Adeleye Foundation and sponsor/organiser of the race, Sunday Adeleye, said he was very happy with the turnout of competitors.

“Even though I expected more, but I am not disappointed. I believe that the turnout in 2018 will be bigger.”

He said the competition was his own way of giving back to the society he has gained so much from.

“I am giving back to my country from my achievements, because sports took me where I am today, and encouraging youths is the only way I can give back.”

Adeleye disclosed that the two champions from the male and female events would be sponsored to the Lagos city marathon race.

“They will go through other trainings to prepare them,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the first to third position winners received cash prizes of N20,000 each, while those who placed fourth to 10th received N10,000 each.(NAN)