Strike: Osibanjo takes over, leads FG negotiating team with ASUU

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is expected to lead the federal government negotiation team meeting with striking university lecturers, rescheduled to hold today

The Minister for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, told newsmen on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council meeting, that Mr Osinbajo will now lead the negotiations.

Recall that ASUU, have been on strike for about two weeks demanding implementation of previous agreements, full salary payments and improved government funding of universities.

A scheduled meeting between the lecturers and the government could not hold on Tuesday as ASUU said there was no reason for it.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the parties to engage in constructive engagement with a human face to resolve the lingering issues that led to the declaration of the strike to save the education sector and the future of Nigerian Students in the interest of the Nation.

The Students Association which had given the Federal Government a 21 days ultimatum to resolve the issues to enable students return to school failure which will lead to a total shut of activities across Nation by the Students, decried the incessant and prolonged strike as one of factors responsible for the falling standard of education in Nigeria apart from the attendant untold hardship to the Students and their Parents and Guardians.

According to the President of NANS, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, incessant strikes and stoppage of academic activities as a result of lack of agreements or lack of adherence and implementation of duly executed memorandum of agreements between the Federal Government and ASUU does not reflect and demonstrate commitment to the sustainable development of the nation’s education sector and the development of the nation’s human capital development.

Obasi further stated that though the Association had called for an emergency Senate meeting to deliberate on the strike and other issues of critical national importance and take a position on the way forward before the Federal Government’s meeting with ASUU adding that the Association will await the outcome of the meetings before determining the next line of action.