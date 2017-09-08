Strike: FG, ASUU meeting ends as lecturers begin one week consultation

Universities students across Nigeria will have to wait for another one week as the third reconciliation meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU), has to embark on one week consultations with its members before it can call off the ongoing strike.

The development was sequel to marathon reconciliation meeting between the Federal Government delegation and ASUU which ended at about 2.am on Friday morning.

It was further gathered that the Federal Government has agreed to comply with the 7-point requests of ASUU as well as the commencement of salaries and allowances of all the striking staff.

Addressing the media, the Minister of Labour and Employment and the chief negotiator Senator Chris Ngige, said that the deliberation with ASUU has been concluded, saying that concerted efforts had been put in place to resolve the impasse.

He said, “The 7 points enlisted by ASUU has been trashed and they include, the revitalisation of Universities, Academic allowances and the issue of National Universities Commission and salary shortfalls as well as State universities. Other issues agreed upon was on the implementation of failed 2009, 2013 MoU. Also agreed upon was the exemption of ASUU from TSA system.

But Ngige stated that none of the MoUs was signed under President Muhammadu Buhari -led administration but since government is a continuous exercise, the present administration will do everything to resolve the contentious issues.

Idu Jude and Samiat Oduwole Abuja