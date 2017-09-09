Strike: FG, ASUU make progress as lecturers begin one week consultation

… Begins payment of salary arrears, allowances

There are strong indications that university students in Nigeria will have to wait for another one week to return to classes as the third reconciliation meeting between the representatives of the Federal Government of Nigeria led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who is also the chief negotiator, and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASSU), are to embark on one more week consultations with its leadership before deciding whether to call off the ongoing strike or not.

This was one of the outcomes of the marathon reconciliation meeting with the Federal Government which ended 2.am on Friday.

Daily Times gathered that the Federal Government of Nigeria has agreed to comply with the 7-point request of ASUU as well as the payment of salaries and allowances of all the striking lecturers.

Addressing the media after the meeting Ngige said that the deliberation with ASUU was concluded and was expected to solve the rippling problems.

According to him, “the seven points enlisted by ASUU have been trashed and they include the revitalisation of universities, academic allowances and the issue of National University Commission (NUC) and salary shortfalls as well as states’ universities.

“Other issues agreed upon were on the implementation of failed 2009, 2013 MoU. Also agreed upon was the exemption of ASUU in TSA (Single Treasury Account) system.”

Ngige however, stated that non of these MoU was signed under the Buhari administration but since Government is a continuum, the administration is out to appraise these issues. We shall take all responsibilities; the fact that non of all these was reached in this present administration, does not mean the administration will run away from the responsibilities”.

Dr. Ngige who was in company of the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole and the Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enag, also confirmed that government in power will stoop to conquer by exempting the university communities from the TSA system of payment.

“We also discussed and agreed upon the old payment system to ASUU and because government could not pay the N220 billion contained in 2013 MoU we then suggest that a committee will be put together comprising ASUU, FG, and representatives from other government agencies. The committee will be working on a proposal with specific terms of reference to the government. The committee should work for the revitalisation of the MoUs.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government of Nigeria on Friday announced that it has commenced payment of salaries and allowances of the university lecturers while the issue of upgrading states’ universities for quality education was also addressed.

In his remarks during the communiqué presentation, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, stated that the decision taken by the federal government is sure to address the prayers of ASUU when it reports back to the Federal Government.

Also contributing, the President of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, confirmed that ASUU and its leadership had fruitful deliberation stating that ASUU will now report back to its National executive and to report back to the Federal Government in a week’s time.

Idu Jude and Samiat Oduwole Abuja