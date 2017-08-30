Strike: ASUU shuns meeting with FG



…insists on 1.7 trillion naira

..Negotiating team tables demand before FEC meeting 2moro

….meeting with union re-scheduled for Thursday

The Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU, yesterday shunned their scheduled meeting with the federal government negotiating team on the on-going industrial action embarked by the union, insisting on the payment of outstanding N1.7 trillion representing NEEDS assessment demands as enumerated in their 2009 agreement with government as re-submitted earlier on Monday August 28

When contacted on Phone by Daily Times, ASUU President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi said the union refused to attend the highly anticipated meeting, aimed at resolving its two-week strike, saying there is no need for the meeting since its position had already been sent to the federal government through their letter dated August 28

Recall that the meeting was confirmed in a statement issued by the Deputy Director, Press, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Samuel Olowookere, late Monday.

The government delegation that attended the meeting were the Ministers of Education and Finance; Chairman, National Income Salaries, and Wages Commission; and the Executive Secretary, National Universities, Commission, as well as The Director Tertiary Education

At the commencement of the meeting on Tuesday which was held in the office of the Minister for labour and Productivity, Mr Chris Nwabueze Ngige told newsmen that only members of the core negotiating team from the federal government will deliberate on the submissions by ASUU, while the deliberations of the committee will further be tabled before the meeting of the federal executive council tomorrow for a final reply that will be given to the union on Thursday

But in statement signed by ASUU president, Biodun Ogunyemi, the lecturers explained their position.

“On Thursday 17th August 2017, we met with the Minister of Labour and Education where it was decided that we should consult our members and revert back to the government, we have consulted our members and in a letter dated 28th of August, we have written back to the federal government on the outcome of our consultations,” ASUU said.

“As we expect the federal govt reaction to our letter, we hope it would not be long before we receive a response that would be bringing lasting solution to the dispute.”

Recall also that ASUU had gone on indefinite strike on Sunday August 13th citing government’s indifference to their 2009,2013 agreements which include: registration of NUPEMCO, the issue of fractionalization of salaries, gross underfunding and non -funding of federal varsities and the non- release of fund for funding of federal varsities as contained in the M.O.U of 2013

Daily Times exclusively gathered at the venue of the meeting that government will certainly find it difficult implementing the funding of public varsities as contained in the 2013 M.O.U and demanded by ASUU which runs into trillions of naira. A member of government delegation who strongly pleaded anonymity said the N23b it was able to release as well as guaranteeing the other demands with the exception of TSA removal and the NEEDS assessment funding programme

Augustine Okezie, Abuja