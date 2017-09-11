Stop blowing hot and cold — FFK reacts to Minister Alhassan

The former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, yesterday reacted to the denial rejoinder made by the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, were she distanced herself from the report credited to her and making the rounds on the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai’s involvement in the kidnap of Chibok girls.

Recall that the Minister of Women Affairs, popularly known as ‘Mama Taraba’, had earlier in an interview with BBC Hausa shown support for the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, saying she would support him for the 2019 presidential election even if her principal, President Muhammadu Buhari decides to re-contest.

A statement which triggered reactions, especially from the camp of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), in support of President Buhari, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai lambasted the women Affairs Minister saying Aisha Alhassan does not believe in President Muhammadu Buhari’s political ideology and that she voted against the President during the APC, presidential primaries.

In another twist, report credited to Alhassan filtered the air, alleging Kaduna State Governor’s involvement in the kidnap of Chibok girls.

Consequently, Mama Taraba had denied the statement especially when she got nod from Fani-Kayode to urge on.

Reacting to her denial, Fani-Kayode said,”Mama Taraba should continue to stand on the platform of truth and not allow herself to be intimidated; I reacted to a story in which she allegedly exposed Nasir El Rufai.

“It took her 24 hours to deny the story and I wonder why it took so long; If the story is not true she should blame the original source, medium and author of the allegation and not me.

“I merely reacted to it like millions of other Nigerians did: She should clean up her stinking mess and not blame me for it.

“I guess that it is also not true that her associates in the APC government have alleged that 12 million went missing under her watch as Minister and that she now supports Abubakar Atiku against her own boss.

“She should stand firm and stop blowing hot and cold; You cannot serve God and the devil at the same time: I repeat she should clean up her stinking mess and understand that I am not a soft or easy target.

“Whichever way the APC sun is still setting; my advice to her is to stop getting her pretty knickers in a twist, to tow the path of honor, to resign from this accursed Govt. and to leave the APC before they strip her stark naked and feed her to the dogs”, Chief Fani-Kayode said.

By Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos