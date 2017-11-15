STF nabs two women for trafficking 4-day-old baby

Men of the Special Task Force (STF), code name Operation Safe Haven, in Jos the Plateau State Capital, on Tuesday arrested two women with a four day old baby suspected to have been bought from a yet to be identified person.

Luck ran out of the women when a vigilant passenger, who was travelling alongside the suspected baby traffickers in a public car, raised alarm at a checkpoint known as ‘Babale checkpoint 1’, in the outskirt of Jos, after she noticed that the new born may not necessarily belong to the women.

Commander of sector 1, operation safe haven, Colonel Musa Etsu-Ndagi, who spoke to journalists shortly after the women were apprehended, said, upon interrogation the Prime Suspect, Miss Doris Ebuburonu who was travelling to Lagos en route Jos from Bauchi, had confessed to have bought the baby for N300,000, the Colonel said.

The 39-Year-old Miss Ebuburonu explained that her aunt in Lagos, who has been married for years without a child, had contacted her to get a baby for her.

The other Suspect, Mrs. Esther James who is her friend, explained that they were former colleagues at the Peoples Clinic in Bauchi and denied any knowledge of how Ms. Doris procured the baby.

Mrs. James claimed Miss Ebuburonu who was a former nurse at the clinic, had told her that the baby belongs to her aunt who had just died.

However, Colonel Etsu-Ndagi who later handed over the baby to the anti-trafficking unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Jos, Plateau State, assured newsmen of the STF’s maximum effort in apprehending those behind the sale of the baby.

Our correspondent can report that the baby appears to be healthy and efforts being made to subject her to further medical examination to ascertain her true state of health.

Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos