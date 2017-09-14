Stakeholders praise Osinbajo’s visit to Igbokoda

Ondo State indigenes have commended the Vice President. Prof Yemi Osinbajo for attending the stakeholders’ town hall meeting organised for the Ondo State Niger Delta Communities.

Some of them, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the venue of the town hall meeting in Igbokoda expressed optimism that the meeting would yield expected outcome.

NAN reports that the ongoing meeting is scheduled to hold from Sept. 7 to Sept.14.

Mr Olusola Oke, the gubernatorial candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the November 2016 governorship election said it was a welcome development that he was visiting the state.

Oke noted that the meeting would provide avenue for the Vice President to know the plight of the people of the oil producing area.

“I am aware he visited other parts of the Niger Delta. He will hear directly from the people because in the past, it has always been through representations.

“Some of the issues that will be discussed are issues of accessible roads, abandoned projects and fair representation in the Federal Government’s amnesty programme,” he said.

Mr Sola Ebiseni, the former Commissioner for Environment under the Olusegun Mimiko administration said he was happy to witness the visit of the number two citizen of the country.

Ebiseni said that the Federal Government had taken the oil producing area of Ondo State for granted since there was no visible violence in the area unlike other Niger Delta states.

He said that violence not being in the area was not a sign of weakness but of being civil and peaceful citizens.

“To us, our peaceful conduct is a sign of civility not weakness, we should be remembered in amnesty programmes, pipeline monitoring contracts and so on,” he said.

Ebiseni said that the coastline of Ilaje was peculiar with muddy beaches and deep sea port.

He said that the people of the area would be happy if the Federal Government would take advantage of the proximity of the area to Lagos to develop the infrastructure.

Oba Samuel Edema, Molokun of Atijere in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, said his community was happy that the Vice President was visiting the area.

Edema said that top of the agenda would be provision of roads, empowerment for the youths and provision of portable water.

“The visit of the Vice President will afford us the opportunity to tell him some of the issues we are facing in our area,” he said.