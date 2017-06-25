Southern Kaduna Crisis: Army mobilized four troubled communities with water

Four troubled communities in Southern Kaduna has benefited from the social responsibility program of the Nigerian Army under the auspices of the Special Task Force (STF), aimed at winning the hearts and minds of the civil populace.

According to the Commander the STF, Major General Rogers Ibe Nicholas, the sinking of three boreholes in three communities and renovation of a one block classroom in a community in Plateau state is a sure way of appealing to the hitherto troubled communities to continue to coexist together.

The project, financed by the Defense Headquarters in Abuja, is to reassure the benefiting communities that the military is committed, not only in protecting lives and property, but to also see to their welfare.

The Chief Defence Staff, Gen Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, who was represented by Air Commander Oluwole Akinsanya, tasked the benefiting communities to see the facilities as a unifying factor and to desist from senseless crisis which at the and can only lead them to suffer lost of basic social amenities.

Consequently, the STF Commander, General Nicholas tasked members of the communities to always report suspicious movements capable of disrupting peace in the said area.

He told newsmen that peace has returned to the troubled part of Southern Kaduna.

The benefiting communities are all in Godo Godo district of Jema’a local government area except for EKAN primary school in Ganawuri community of Plateau state.