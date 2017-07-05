South-South leaders chides Wike over comparison with Amaechi

Some prominent leaders of the South-South geo–political zone on Tuesday described the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi as a consummate politician and one of the greatest discoveries in the political landscape of the current republic.

According to them, “Rotimi Amaechi is a man of impeccable character”

The leaders also described Governor Nyesom Wike as a dangerous partner for peace and progress, accusing him of non-performance as governor of the state.

The leaders in a statement signed by chairperson of the South-South Political Congress (SSPC), Mrs. Ibifuro Tatua, also said that the leaders commended Amaechi for the unity, stability and overall development of Rivers State.

The statement which was issued after a closed-door meeting in Port-Harcourt, added that the leaders condemned Wike for his alleged careless utterances.

They described as mischievous the declaration by Wike that “Amaechi is jealous”.

The leaders praised Amaechi for leading the people well, changing the face of Rivers State, putting the infrastructure perfectly in shape, bringing primary healthcare facilities to the doorsteps of the people, showing more than passing interest in sports and taking tourism to sublime state.

It is not about sycophancy. It is about saying the obvious,” they said.

Specifically, the leaders eulogized Amaechi for promoting and entrenching democratic governance, executing projects which impacted on the lives of the people, making great investment in education, providing leadership to the Governors’ Forum and strengthening relationship between all sections of the country.

“Nyesom Wike cannot match Amaechi’s contributions in Nigeria, particularly Rivers State. Amaechi’s government recorded landmark achievements in information dissemination, local government administration, women affairs, housing and environment.

“A governor who belittles his age by stooping to tale-telling and spreading the seeds of discord in the state should not be seen as a role model for the younger ones”