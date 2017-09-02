Leading politicians in the South-East have applauded the contribution of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun to the stability of the country, calling him a tremendous character.

They also praised President Muhammadu Buhari for improving security in the country, strengthening the military, boosting economic development, advancing democracy and fostering harmony in Nigeria.

After its meeting attended by several political parties in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, the leaders in a communiqué read by the Chairman of South-East Unity and Advancement Forum (SEUAM), Chief Maxwell Okoye, emphasised the harsh realities of power in Nigeria before the emergence of APC.

“His ability to inspire confidence and love in Nigerians is quite remarkable,” the leaders said.

They berated critics of the second committee set up by APC to reconcile the warring factions of the party in Kogi State.

“Those for whom reason and consistency are the major virtues will look with admiration upon Chief Odigie-Oyegun for his handling of the ruling party, the high degree of intra-party democracy, his principled stance on the protection of fundamental human rights and prevalence of the rule of law in the country as well as the organisation, discipline and direction of the ruling party”

The leaders who talked about the current political scenario in Anambra State described Tony Nwoye’s victory as “well deserved”

“The credible, free and fair governorship primary is the beginning of victory for the party in Anambra State.”

They commended Oyegun for not overstepping the mark or trespassing on the rights of Nigerians, particularly members of the ruling party.

Specifically, the leaders hailed Oyegun for developing the ruling party through intra-party discussion and orderly rational persuasion.