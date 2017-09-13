South-East leaders to Wike: Stop dreaming

At a crucial meeting of selected Igbo leaders of Thought in Aguleri, Anambra State, the leaders have described the administration of governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti, as, according to them, very bad.

They equally described governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State as a failure.

The leaders, however, praised the ruling party for undoing the damages brought upon the country by 16 years of PDP’s corrupt governance.

In a communiqué presented by the Chairman of South-East United Front (SEUF), Chief Douglas Nwosu, the leaders described governor Willie Obiano’s administration a failure.

They also described the performance of Ayodele Fayose and Nyesom Wike as “very bad.”

Judging by the citizens’ standards of living, the economy and infrastructure development, the leaders said the PDP and APGA failed to touch base with the citizens.

They deflated the claims of Wike and Fayose, saying the country is not stagnant. They conversely asked governor Wike to wake up from his slumber and stop dreaming.

“The judgement of the APC by Fayose and Wike is harsh and inaccurate. There is improvement in the economy, electricity, medical care, security and infrastructure. Investments are coming in, employment opportunities are there. People are speaking as freely now,” the leaders said.

They added that they were not worried over recent comments by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and Minister of Women Affairs, Senator Aisha Alhassan regarding president Buhari and the state of the nation.

They promised their loyalty to the president and advised him, APC chairman, Chief Odigie-Oyegun, and other leaders of the party to continue to promote consultation and participation.

According to them, “Do not pay much attention to the comments. Continue to negotiate partnerships that can provide wins both ways.”

They expressed optimism that Dr. Tony Nwoye would be the next governor of Anambra State.

“What we need in Anambra State is purposeful, proactive, energetic and God fearing leadership. We need someone that can efficiently harness the vast resources of the State and commit such resources to meaningful growth and development.

“We need a leadership that will govern within the spirit of fairness, equity and justice in order to truly unite our people. Dr. Tony Nwoye is the only person that can genuinely change Anambra State.

“It would be political suicide for the APC to cancel the primaries election in Anambra State,” the leaders added.

They lauded President Buhari for deepening the country’s democracy, keeping the loyalty and affection of the people and winning the trust of the citizens.

They also predicted victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC), in 2019.

“The APC is doing a good job. The country is on a high-growth economic path. The people are happy with the performance of the APC Government. APC remains committed to Nigeria’s development,” the leaders said.

Specifically, the leaders commended the ruling party for strengthening the economy, weeding out corruption from governance and restoring Nigeria’s image globally.

“The government is tackling terrorism and inefficiency in key government sectors, protecting the environment, ensuring access to health care, maintaining roads, bridges and other infrastructure and ensuring access to high quality education.”

Benjamin Omoike