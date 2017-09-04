South Africans Hijacked A Nigerian’s House

The Nigeria Union in South Africa has protested against the hijack of a house belonging to a Nigerian Baptist missionary in that country.

Mr Theodore Ezeunara, Chairman of the union in Johannesburg South, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that persons claiming to be members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a political party, allegedly took over the house.

He said that the EFF members chased away the tenants in the building and brought in new persons.

He said that efforts made by the owner of the house and the union to stop the hijacking fell on deaf ears.

He said that the union had lodged a complaint with the police on the hijacking and trespassing on a property.

The owner of the house, who did not want his name mentioned for safety, said that he bought the property in 2011.

“The house is a bungalow, comprising of four bedroom flat, two-bedroom guest house and two rooms boy quarters.

“Last week, some people came to the house, claiming to be members of a political party, drove away the tenants, alleging that they (tenants) were foreigners.

“It is clear that this is a case of hijacking and trespassing on a private property,” he said.

Mr Adetola Olubajo, President of Nigeria Union, said that the case had been reported to the national secretariat of the union.

“We will hand it over to our national legal adviser to take it up,” he said.