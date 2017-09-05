Anyone Who Sleeps With Ooni’s Ex-wife Will Die – Ifa Priest

Notable Ifa priest, Yemi Elebuibon, has declared that any man who sleeps with the estranged wife of the Ooni of Ife, Zaynab Otiti-Obanor, will die prematurely.

“In Yoruba tradition, a woman who has been married to a king cannot lay with any other man even if the marriage breaks up. But when the right atonements have been made, there won’t be problem.”

Elebuibon, an Ifa devotee said this when asked about the implications of the separation of Olori Wuraola from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

She may have declared her separation from the king, but the gale of adultery still hovers around her, going by the words of the oracle priest.

He said: “The wife of the Oba will be asked to consult Ifa and Ifa will give directions on how she will make the necessary atonement for her cleansing”.

While any man who sleeps with her will die prematurely, the estranged wife of the Ooni may not have so much to worry about as per repercussions, except the pains of seeing another man she sleeps with die.

On the kind of problems which an Oba’s ex-wife might encounter if she refuses to undergo the traditional cleansing rites, Elebuibon said: “For the woman, she might not really have a problem but for any man who sleeps with a queen or marries an ex-queen without the appropriate cleansing, the man may die prematurely, he may be struck with sickness or there might be retrogression in his life.”

He explained that if an ex-queen wants to remarry, she would have to do the cleansing with her new husband.

“Both of them have to take part in the atonement procedures so that they won’t have any future problem. Any marriage she would be going into must not be elaborate. They should go far away and avoid any flamboyant wedding,” Elebuibon warned.

The Ooni got married to his now estranged Edo bride at an elaborate traditional marriage which held in Benin, the Edo State capital on March 16, 2016.

Rumours and denials on the crash of the royal union between the revered monarch, and his beautiful wife, were put to rest on August 30, 2017 when the latter declared she was out of the marriage on her official Instagram account.