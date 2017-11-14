SGF visits Ekwueme in London Hospital

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, on Monday visited ailing former Vice President Alex Ekwueme at a London hospital.

Ekwueme, who has been indisposed for about two weeks, was flown out of the country to the United Kingdom (UK) for medical treatment on Sunday. In a tweet via its handle on Monday, the presidency said the SGF also conveyed President Muhammadu Buhari’s goodwill to Ekwueme.

The Daily Times recalls that President Buhari had approved the treatment after he was briefed about the elder statesman’s condition.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu was quoted as saying that, “ The approval covers the immediate charter of an air ambulance for the emergency movement and the cost of treatment.

President Buhari prays that God will grant the elder statesman speedy recovery,”