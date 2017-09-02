Senior Leadership appointments announced at the African Development Bank

The African Development Bank Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Victor B. Oladokun as the Director for Communication and External Relations with effect from 1st September 2017.

Dr. Victor Oladokun is a citizen of Great Britain. He is a highly accomplished communications and media practitioner with more than 25 years of demonstrated expertise in public relations, corporate branding, journalism, broadcasting, strategic communications consulting, leadership development, executive coaching, and as an adjunct professor. He has garnered rich experience with leading conglomerates and non-governmental organizations in the United States and Africa, as well as strong cross-cultural experiences having worked on several projects in almost 30 countries in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Dr. Oladokun joins the African Development Bank from 3D Global Consult, a media and communications consulting firm in Nigeria, where he has been the Chief Executive Officer since 2012. He has been responsible for strategy formulation, operational management, high-level client liaison as well as new business development.

Early in his career, he worked at Cadbury Nigeria Plc., first as Publications Manager, then Media Relations Manager, and later as Ag. Corporate Affairs Manager from 1983 and 1986. In those roles, he developed and produced all strategic in-house media communications while distributing all external local and international news releases.

From 1986 to 1987, he worked as the Group Public Relations Manager/Spokesperson for the A.G. Leventis Group of Companies, Lagos, Nigeria, where he was responsible for developing and providing oversight of strategic communication and public relations plans for a group of companies.

Between 1990 and 2009, he worked as a news journalist, international TV host, Producer, Senior Producer, and later as Managing Producer at CBN International, Virginia Beach, USA. His accountabilities included TV programming content and productions; providing leadership oversight of multiple production teams in the United States, South Africa, and Nigeria, in addition to monitoring global media and communication trends.

He thereafter became Adjunct Professor at Bethel College, Hampton, Virginia, USA, before joining 3D Global Consult.

Dr. Oladokun holds a Doctorate degree in of Strategic Leadership (DSL) from Regent University, Virginia Beach, USA; a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Leadership: Regent University, USA; a Master of Arts in Communication from Regent University, USA; and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History/Political Science from the University of Ife, Nigeria.

Speaking about Dr. Victor Oladokun’s appointment, the President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina said: “Victor Oladokun brings to the Bank strong leadership skills and international reputation as a globally respected media executive. Victor has a solid track record of developing innovative, result-oriented media and communication solutions. He will strengthen the department and build the critical internal and external communications capacities for the Bank, as we ramp up our engagements across Africa and globally.”

Dr. Abdu Mukhtar, Director, Industrial And Trade Development



The African Development Bank Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Abdu Mukhtar as the Director for Industrial and Trade Development with effect from 28th September 2017.

Dr. Mukhtar is a citizen of the United States of America, and joins the Bank from the Dangote Group of Industries, Nigeria, where he has been the Group Chief Strategy Officer since 2014. In that role, he has assisted the Group President in setting overall strategic direction for the Company and overseeing key aspects of the strategic planning processes for the group, business units, subsidiaries and associated companies. He has also played a key role in driving major activities, projects and initiatives of the Company, including expansion of cement manufacturing into 18 African countries, a multi-billion dollar Oil Refinery and Petrochemical Plant, plus key joint ventures in Power, Oil & Gas as well as Agriculture Sectors.

Dr. Mukhtar started his career as a Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health in Kano in 1991, and later worked as a Research Associate at the Boston University Medical Centre in the United States of America where he performed groundbreaking research in the Pulmonary Center and cloned a human gene.

He returned to Nigeria following a two-year tenure as a Management Consultant in the United States. Between 2003 and 2007 he worked at the Bureau of Public Enterprises in the Presidency – Abuja, Nigeria, as Transaction Advisor and Special Assistant to the Director General, then as Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Economic Matters in the Federal Capital Territory Administration in Abuja, where he implemented key aspects of the government’s economic reform program. He was Chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee on the sale of federal government houses thereby raising funds and laying the foundation for Nigeria’s mortgage system.

Between 2007 and 2011, he worked as the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abuja Investments Company Limited, a Holding Company of the Federal Capital Territory Administration that provides the interface with the Private Sector and manages Government’s assets and investments in portfolio companies. In this role he provided strategic direction, managed day-to-day operations and chaired the boards of a dozen portfolio companies in diverse sectors. He partnered with both domestic and international investors to develop and execute public private partnerships to deliver outstanding profitable growth as well as the implementation of major Real Estate Development projects. He was nominated Nigeria’s CEO of the Year in 2008 by This Day Newspapers.

Dr. Mukhtar holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Ahmadu Bello University School of Medicine, Zaria, Nigeria; a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Pathology and Laboratory Medicine from the Boston University School of Medicine, USA; a Master in Business Administration from the Harvard Business School, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA; and a Master in Public Administration degree from Harvard Kennedy School, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. He was an Archbishop Tutu Leadership Fellow and the recipient of several international awards.

Commenting on Dr. Mukhtar’s appointment, African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina said: “Abdu Mukhtar is a world-class and consummate professional, with strong entrepreneurial skills and a well demonstrated track record of delivering outstanding results in developing trade and industrialization in Africa. Abdu’s expertise and experience in structuring successful public-private partnerships will support the Bank as it rolls out its work to support the industrialization agenda of African countries.”

Mr. Trevor de Kock, Director, Financial Management



The African Development Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Trevor de Kock as Director Financial Management with effect from 1st July 2017.

A South African national, Trevor is a seasoned professional with more than 25 years of experience in banking, development finance, and treasury and risk management.

Mr. de Kock joined the Bank in 1999 as Division Manager, Financial Technical Services Division, in the Treasury Department, where he was responsible for supporting the development and roll-out of the Bank’s market-based lending products. In 2007 he moved to the Financial Management Department as Division Manager, Treasury Risk Management with the overall responsibility for treasury compliance and risk reporting, treasury risk analytics and treasury information systems. He has also been Officer-in-Charge of the Financial Management Department since December 2012, which also has responsibility for the overall asset and liability management of the Bank, including the Bank’s Income Model and financial sustainability assessments and projections, interest rate, currency and liquidity risk management and the development of financial policies.

Mr. de Kock has been involved with a number of Bank initiatives including: leading the development of the Bank’s first Policy on Guarantees, the introduction of Risk Management Products, the framework for Lending in Local Currencies as well as various task forces and the sixth General Capital Increase of the Bank.

He initially trained as a physicist and started his career in laser research where he worked for a period of seven years. He then made a career change and moved into the treasury field, first at a commercial bank and then with the Development Bank of Southern Africa, prior to joining the African Development Bank.

Mr. de Kock holds a Master of Science in Physics from Rhodes University, South Africa, and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Pretoria, South Africa.

President Akinwumi Adesina commented, “Trevor has been a well-tested hand at the Bank, with extensive experience in treasury, risk and financial management. His strong experience in formulating the Bank’s annual Medium Term Financial Outlook and the monitoring of the Bank’s financial health as well as sustainability will be very useful in this role.”

Ms. Omobola Hollist, Director, Financial Controls



The African Development Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Omobola Hollist as Director, Financial Control Department with effect from 1st August 2017.

Ms. Hollist, a Nigerian national, brings to the role over 30 years of experience in the financial sector. Until this appointment, she was Manager of Disbursements since March 2007 and Acting Director, Financial Control Department, since October 2015.

In her current roles, she has overseen the preparation of the Bank Group financial reports, ensured the maintenance of high fiduciary standards in Bank Group financed projects, and formulated and administered a broad range of financial policies and procedures relating to loan and grant administration.

She joined the African Development Bank in 1991 as a Loan Accounting Officer in the Loan Accounting & Statistics Division and managed a portfolio of loans/grants for a group of assigned countries.Between 1997 and 2001, she worked as Chief Financial Statistician in the Loan Accounting & Statistics Division. In addition to designing models to analyze and report on the Bank Group portfolio, she led the implementation of an integrated Treasury and Loan Management system for the Bank and was instrumental in the migration of over 30 years of the Project and Loan data and processes from a legacy system to an ERP system (SAP).

From 2001 to 2007, Ms. Hollist was Manager of the Loan Accounting and Statistics Division and in that role led a continuous review of business processes to enhance efficiency and internal controls through increased automation of processes.

Ms. Hollist started her career at Coopers & Lybrand, Lagos, Nigeria, in 1984 as a Management Consultant. Between 1987 and 1990, she worked for the Nigeria International Bank (Citibank) in several capacities. First, as Relationship Manager, then as Product Manager – Corporate Finance, and later, as Head of the Financial Institutions unit. During this period, she developed and obtained regulatory approval for a debt/debt program and led a comparative analysis for Nigerian banks resulting in the establishment and monitoring of exposure limits for the bank.

Ms. Hollist holds an MBA (Finance) degree from the CASS Business School, City University of London, United Kingdom and Bachelor of Science (Mathematics and Economics) degree from Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

Commenting on this appointment, President Akinwumi Adesina said, “Omobola is a seasoned and well-accomplished professional with extensive experience within the Bank. She brings solid knowledge and experience on financial controls, passion, energy and proven thought-leadership to this critical role at the Bank. We are proud of her career track record in the Bank as well as her dependability. I have no doubt that she will be very successful in this role.”

Mr. Jacques Edjangue, Director, Language Services



The African Development Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jacques Edjangue as Director, Language Services Department, with effect from 1st September 2017.

Mr. Edjangue is a Cameroonian national and has been the Manager, French Translation Division, since 2011. He joined the African Development Bank as Senior Translator in 2002. He was appointed Principal Reviser in 2007 before becoming a Manager.

He started his career in 1989 as an Intern at the Presidency of the Republic in Cameroon. After 6 years in several Departments of the Cameroon public service, he joined the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa as a Consultant. In 1998, he was appointed Language and Conference Section Head at the International Panel of Eminent Personalities Secretariat set up by the African Union Assembly of Heads of States and Government. Between 1999 and 2000, Mr. Edjangue served as personal Interpreter to Sir Ketumile Masire, former President of Botswana and Facilitator of the Democratic Republic of Congo peace process. In 2000, he was appointed Deputy Director and Deputy Permanent Representative at the International Organization of la Francophonie. In this capacity, he represented the organization to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and to the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he spearheaded several programs and initiatives aimed at promoting multilingualism and cultural diversity in both organizations.

Mr. Edjangue holds an MBA from the Colorado State University, USA; a Master Degree in Interpretation from the University of Buea, Cameroon; a Master Degree in Translation from the Buea University Center, Cameroon; a Language and Literature Certificate from the University of East Anglia, United Kingdom; and a Maîtrise in Afro-American Literature from the University of Yaounde I, Cameroon.

President Akinwumi Adesina had this to say about Mr. Edjangue’s appointment: “I am delighted to appoint an individual with broad and deep experience in the critical areas of the department, particularly as a Translator, Interpreter and Reviser. Jacques brings into this role a wealth of best practices harnessed in other high-performing organizations and I have no doubt that he will make a significant contribution to the Bank’s operations.”