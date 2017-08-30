Senator Kanti Bello dies at 72

A former two-time Senator from Katsina State, Senator Kanti Bello, is dead.

The fiery Senator died in the early hours of Tuesday, in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He was aged 72.

The death of Senator Bello was confirmed in a terse statement issued by the younger brother to former Katsina State Deputy Governor, Abdullahi Faskari.

The federal lawmaker, who represented Daura Senatorial Zone between 2003-2007 and 2007-2011, was the pioneer Managing Director of Katsina Steel Rolling Mill.

The statement by Abdullahi Faskari, reads , “I am directed to inform everybody that we lost Senator Kanti Bello early hours of this morning (Tuesday) at Abuja. Burial arrangement will be announced later,” he said.

The late Senator Bello, a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Katsina state, it will be recalled, had in a recent interview published by a national newspaper, said that he regretted inviting President Muhammadu Buhari into politics.

The former Senate Chief Whip explained that his regret was predicated on the fact that the past two years of Buhari’s government has been a “waste.”

Lateef Ibrahim Abuja