Senator Gilbert Nnaji’s Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital

Wife of Gilbert Nnaji, the senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Communications, Mrs. Ann Nnaji.

According to a statement by Egbon Mon-Charles, the Senator’s Media Adviser, Mrs. Nnaji died in a foreign hospital after a long battle with an undisclosed ailment.

“It is with heavy heart that I announce the unfortunate passing away of Lady Ann Nnaji, wife of Senator Gilbert Nnaji, Chairman, Senate Committee on Communications.

“According to her husband, she was a virtuous woman, praying wife, pillar of support, dedicated mother and a caring sister who will be missed as long as I live.‎ May her gentle soul rest in peace,” the statement said.‎

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed sadness over the demise of the wife of the Enugu-born politician.

In reaction, Ekweremadu described the late Mrs. Nnaji as a gentlewoman, who led a pious life of service to God and humanity.

He said: “I received with deep sense of grief, the passing on of this amazon.

“She was a virtuous woman, an organiser and a dependable wife, who stood by her husband in thick and thin. She was kindness personified and served God and humanity till her last breath. She will be sorely missed.

“I, therefore, send heartfelt condolences to my brother and friend, Senator Gil Nnaji, the good people of Enugu East Senatorial District in particular, and Enugu State in general on this sad loss.”

Ekweremadu prayed God to grant the deceased a peaceful repose and her family and the people of Enugu State the inner strength to bear the irreparable loss.