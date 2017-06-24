Sen. Kwankwaso secures release of 290 prison inmates in Kano

A Kano-based NGO, Kwankwassiyya Development Foundation (KDF) has secured the release of 290 inmates, who were serving various jail terms in various prisons in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NGO which is owned by the former Kano state Governor, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso paid N8 million as their fines to secure their release.

Addressing the beneficiaries of the gesture, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Mr Lawan Saleh-Gaya, said that N8 million was used in settling their fines and compensation to secure their release.

He also said that the beneficiaries were given N10, 000 each to enable them transport themselves to their respective home towns and villages to participate in the Eid El-Fitr.

“The Foundation paid their fines which ranged from N40,000 to N10,000 since their offences were minor, “ he said.

He said 13 of the beneficiaries were females while the remaining 277 were males, who were arrested and prosecuted for committing various criminal offences.

The director-general said the move was part of Sen Rabi’u Kwankwaso’s humanitarian programme to reduce the sufferings of the less privileged in the spirit of Eid El-Fitr.

He urged the beneficiaries to be of good behaviour and shun anything that would bring them back to the prison.