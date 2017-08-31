See How Much EFCC Recovered From Thieves Since January

Between January and August 30, 2017, the EFCC recovered 409.270 billion Naira; $69.501 million; 231,118.69 Pounds; 610,816.20 Euros; Dirham 443,400.00 and 70,500.00 Saudi Riyal.

We once posed the question: Is Nigeria a graft republic?

Very many kept mute, but another pointer to the fact is here. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC is giving account of their stewardship in the past eight months and it is shocking and at the same time revealing.

Between January and August 2017, the commission has recovered about 409 billion Naira and secured 137 convictions nationwide.

According to the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, who spoke at an interactive meeting with media executives held in Abuja on Wednesday, “between January and August 30, 2017, the EFCC recovered N409,270,706,686.75; $69,501,156.67; 231,118.69 Pounds; 610,816.20 Euros; Dirham 443,400.00 and 70,500.00 Saudi Riyal,” he said.

You see, corruption is clothed in many apparels.

“Over a month ago, the Commission recovered over 329 billion Naira from a group of oil marketers for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation,” Magu noted.

The session, which provided media editors from the print, online and broadcast media platforms an avenue to engage with the EFCC boss, was also utilised by Magu, to intimate them of the resolve to remain unrelenting in the fight against corruption.

“In the area of prosecution of cases in court, we are also making progress despite the antics of some persons accused of grand corruption to delay trial,” Magu said.