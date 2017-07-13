Security: Wike donates land to Nigerian Army in Omuma LGA

*As army launches security operational base

The Rivers State Governor, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has announced the donation of land to the Nigerian Army in Omuma Local Government Area. This, the governor said, is in line with the state government’s commitment to improve security across the state.

Speaking during the “Operationalization of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army” in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Governor Wike also donated 20 operational vehicles, 10 Hilux Vans, and 10 buses to the new Division of the Army.

He said: “As a responsible government, we appreciate the contributions of the Nigerian Army in the development of the country. We appreciate the contributions of the Nigerian Army in dislodging criminals in our state. That is why we will continue to support you. These operational vehicles will help the new Division to fight crime.”

Governor Wike stated that the state government would construct a park for the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association in Port Harcourt, which would be used by Army Children and other children in the state.

The governor added that the state government would assist the Army to set up a Standard Command Secondary School in Port Harcourt to promote education.

Speaking, the Minister of Defense, Mansur Mohammed Dan-Ali, stated that the Operationalization of the 6 Division of the Army would strengthen security in the Niger Delta.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Tukur Buratai, lauded the President Mohammadu Buhari, for funding security activities, which has impacted positively on the Niger Delta.

The General Officer Commanding, Major-General Okon Udoh, said that Governor Wike has made critical investments in the provision of logistics to the new Division.

Highlight of the event was the commissioning of the 6 Division Quarter Guard and 6 Division Monument by Governor Wike.

The event also witnessed the flag-off of the 6 Division Anti-Kidnapping Squad, 6 Division Anti-Bunkering Squad, 6 Division Strike Force and 6 Operation Check Mate.

There was a multi-agency show of force to indicate the readiness of the Division to fight crime.

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel delivered a goodwill message alongside the Deputy Governors of Delta and Bayelsa States.