S’Court grants convicted council boss bail

Reprieve came the way of a former caretaker chairman of Ogori/Magongo local government area of Kogi State, Gabriel Daudu, on Thursday, who is serving a jail term as the Supreme Court admitted him to bail.

Daudu, who had also served as a member of the Kogi State House of Assembly was serving a two jail term haven being convicted for money laundering and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N1.4billion.

He was sentence by the Federal High Court in Lokoja on 77 out of 208 counts filed against him by the Economic and financial crimes Commission (EFCC).

Dissatisfied with his conviction, Daudu approached the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal praying the court to set his conviction aside.

However, in a unanimous decision on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, the appellate court upheld the ruling of the lower court and dismissed Daudu’s appeal as “unmeritorious and lacking in merit.”

Still not satisfied, Daudu proceeded to the Supreme Court, praying to be admitted to bail pending the determination of the appeal before it.

After due consideration of submissions and arguments by Joseph Daudu (SAN) the lead counsel for the appellant and Wahab Shittu who represented the respondent (EFCC) the apex court admitted Daudu to bail with two sureties in the sum of N2million each.

The sureties must have landed property and must be resident in the FCT.

Duadu, who is currently serving his prison sentence in Koton-Karfe is expected to complete the sentence in August.