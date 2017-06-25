Sanusi suspends Bayero’s son as district head for disloyalty

The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi 11, has suspended another son of his predecessor, Emir Ado Bayero for disloyalty. The suspended son is Alhaji Bashir Ado Bayero, the District Head of Takai Local Government, Alhaji Bashir Ado Bayero.

The suspended district head was also directed to appear before the palace disciplinary committee to decide the next line of action against him.

In the meantime, Sanusi has appointed Alhaji Mahmud Shattima as an interim administrator for the district, pending the recommendations of the disciplinary committee.

Bashir Ado Bayero is the second son of the late emir to be stripped of power since the demise of their father. The first was the Ciroman Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Ado Bayero, who was removed on October 28, 2015 for a similar offence.

The Emirate Council’s Chief of Staff, Alhaji Munir Sanusi, said Bayero’s suspension followed his disrespect to the emir during one of the palace sittings.

“The suspended district head came to the palace one day to seek permission to travel to Saudi Arabia for medical check-up and after the emir granted his request, he then submitted the name of the person he wanted to supervise the district in his absence.

“But the emir rejected the name and directed him to notify the office of Wakilin Gabas of the trip so that he would appoint someone to supervise the district.

It was at that point that Bayero showed disrespect to the emir in the presence of everybody, including the Dogarai,” he added.

