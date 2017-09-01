Sallah: STF, Police reads riot act, ban tricycle, motorcycle, fireworks, others

The Special Task-Force (STF) mandated to restore peace in Plateau and some parts of Bauchi state, on Thursday said operators of tricycle (popularly known as Kekenapep) and motorcycles are restricted for two days being Friday and Saturday, to ensure a hitch free Sallah celebration.

The Plateau STF, which is now also in-charge of four local government areas in Southern Kaduna, said the use of fireworks, hate speeches, street procession and over-loading of vehicles during the celebration is prohibited, adding that worshippers should not hesitate to submit themselves for screening before entering Mosque and any other worship center designated for prayers.

The task-force Commander, Major-General Anthony Atolagbe, stated this while addressing journalists, after a parade of ‘Show of Force’ within the Jos metropolis to demonstrate the readiness of the force to combat any act of terror during the Sallah period, saying that the taskforce will guard and sustain the relative peace that is being enjoyed in the state presently.

The General said, “while assuring Plateau residents of adequate security during the Eid-el-Filtr celebration, the STF enjoined residents to support the Force with timely information on the movement of suspicious and strange persons around them”.

Atolagbe was also quoted to have felicitated with Muslims as they celebrate this year’s fitr sallah.

Similarly, the Plateau State Police Command has ordered tight security at all prayer grounds and recreational parks ahead of the celebration, directed all area commanders and divisional police officers to deploy enough officers at strategic locations to forestall any security breach.

The Police Commissioner, Peter Ogunyanwo, in a statement, also assured the people of the state of hitch-free celebrations as the necessary security measures have been put in place, pledging to combat any form of criminality to truncate the relative peace being enjoyed.

Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos