Sallah Message: I See a new brand Adamawa state- Anna

An international business woman who is an indigene of Adamawa Northern Senatorial zone based in Abuja said this year’s prayers of Muslims faithfulness in marking the Eid-el Kabir sallah celebration is no doubt a prayer that will rebrand not only Adamawa state but the entire country.

Sini in her Sallah message where she enjoins the people of Mubi North, Mubi South,Madagali, Michika and Maiha to pray more for the health of Mr President,Muhammadu Buhari for God to give him revamp Health to lead the country in the right direction.

According to her Nigerians from all works of life have resorted to the powers of prayers for God to intervene in the myriads of the political, insecurity and economy problem bedevilling the nation.

”If our leaders are succeeding we will succeed, if they are sick is no doubt we are sick too because leaders are the head and whatsoever affects the head affects the entire body.” Anna Said

She congratulated the Governor of Adamawa state,Senator Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla Bindow and indeed the entire Muslims Ummah for witnessing this year’s sallah celebration.

”The brilliant performances in infrastructures and other sectors of the state’s economy are zeal and passion you have to Show us you really meant well for our people. Thank you for being a faithful steward.” Anna Said

While congratulating the entire Northern Senatorial Zone for the Eid-el kabir celebration she call on them to give the Governor a maximum support to do more in order to take the state out of the crutches of underdevelopment.