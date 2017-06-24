Sallah: LASEMA, other emergency agencies on red alert- Tiamiyu

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says its team is on red alert with other agencies to combat any emergency during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The LASEMA General Manager, Mr Adesina Tiamiyu, also advised people to be safety cautious and vigilant by monitoring persons and activities around them in securing lives and property.

The Federal Government had declared Monday, June 26 and Tuesday June 27 as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitri.

Tiamiyu urged motorists to avoid speeding, drinking of alcohol and non-compliance to traffic rules and regulations during the period, which he said most times witness series of accidents.

He said that drivers should be safety cautious, while driving, warning that any offender would be prosecuted.

Tiamiyu said that LASEMA and other relevant authorities were on alert to protect lives and property in the state.

“Relevant agencies such as Lagos State Fire and Safety Service, Lagos State Ambulance Service, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Nigerian Police, Rapid Response Squad and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps are on red alert.

“We assure people that the Lagos State Emergency Call Centre lines 767/112 which is toll free from any telecommunication network, are open 24 hours for any distress call from all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“The state government is so much concern with the safety of lives and property of all Lagosians.

“There will be punitive measures for persons who drive in a reckless manner without reasonable consideration for others.

“Driving above the speed limit on the highway, driving against traffic, overloading, under-age driving, usage of mobile phone while driving, non-use of seat belt and others are criminal offences,” he said.

Tiamiyu re-affirmed his agency’s readiness and commitment in the management of emergency/disaster in the state through prompt intervention and extending its tentacles to other parts of the state.