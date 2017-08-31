S.Leone opposition headquarters raised in Petrol bomb attack

On Tuesday, the Sierra Leone’s opposition party , the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP)) (headquarters was reported to be gutted by fire.

Mohamed Kamaraimba Mansaray, outspoken leader of the party, told a Reuters reporter in the that the fire was caused by a petrol bomb.

He said the bomb was thrown into their offices in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Police have yet to comment on the attack.

The attacked headquarters is located in a central part of town with other offices very close to it. Reports indicate that the other buildings were not affected.

The ADP leader was only released from detention for gun related crimes on 7 June 2017 after he secured bail from a Magistrate Court.

The three charges he faces are unlawful possession of stun gun, unlawful possession of a small arm without authority and is carrying an offensive weapon. He denies all the three charges.

Mansaray broke away from the ruling All People’s Congress (APC) and founded the ADP in 2015. Sierra Leone’s main opposition party is the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP)

Angola opposition raises alarm over Portuguese interference in state’s internal affairs

The leader of the opposition party in Angola has cried out over the interference of the colonial master of the country , Portugal in the country’s internal matter sand the just concluded general elections.

Angola is the main Portuguese colony in Africa still maintains close ties in the area of diplomacy and economy, while outgoing president dos Santos’ daughter Isabel has lots of business interest in Portugal.

The country’s main opposition party, UNITA, on Tuesday berated Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa for congratulating Joao Lourenco for winning the August 23 elections.

According to agency reports, UNITA described de Sousa’s action as premature adding that the news of his position was received with ‘amazement and disappointment.’

The party which placed second in the vote with about 26% of votes have challenged the results. “Where did those results come from?” its leader Samakuva asked supporters at the party’s campaign headquarters in Luanda.

“The CNE (commission) must explain to Angolans what it did wrong and why it did it,” Samakuva added. He has been leader of the party since 2003.

Lourenco, a former Defense Minister was candidate for the ruling MPLA in the elections. The electoral body, CNE, declared him winner of the polls with over 60% of votes at a time when three provinces had yet to vote.

He is set to replace long serving leader, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who steps down after 38 years in charge of the oil rich former Portuguese colony.