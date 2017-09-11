Rivers inaugurates Government House Chapel

The Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace has been inaugurated with the first service attended by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and other top government functionaries.

Speaking during the inaugural service attended by government officials and leaders of the state yesterday, Governor Wike said the Chapel was constructed to exalt the name of God.

He stated that nobody was allowed to use the Chapel premises as a place for political horse-trading and seeking political patronage.

Governor Wike said: “This is a place of worship for top government officials, leaders of the State, those who work in Government House and invited guests.

“This place will operate like every normal church with the chaplains controlling proceedings. I urge the chaplains to preach the word of God and not resort to praise-singing”.

He said that the operation of the Church should not be regulated by his attendance, noting that whether or not he is around, the Chapel must function to the Glory of God.

In his sermon, Bishop Winston Iwo stated that it is good to worship God in an assembly because it promotes the growth of Christianity.

He charged Christians in Government to take advantage of the Chapel to worship God and work for the growth of the state.

It will be recalled that the Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace which was built by Governor Wike was commissioned by the Primate of Anglican Church, Most Reverend Nicholas Okoh.