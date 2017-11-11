Rivers House of Reps caucus commends Wike

The Rivers State Bi-Partisan Caucus of the House of Representatives has lauded Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his achievements and developmental projects across the state.

The caucus said that the state governor has lived up to the expectations of Rivers people.

The Federal Lawmakers who are members of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spoke on Friday at the Government House, Port Harcourt when they paid a congratulatory visit to the governor on his “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award ”

by Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) at the United Nations Headquarters and his presentation at the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House).

In his remarks, Member Representing Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo Federal Constituency, Mr Bari Mpigi (APC) declared that Governor Wike was performing and deserved the praises he has been receiving.

Mpigi said: “I want to stand here to say that we must place Rivers first before politics.

Those of us who are members of the APC caucus jointly with the PDP form the Rivers caucus of the House of Representatives, without mincing words have seen what you are doing.

“Of course, I can stand boldly before any person, even the National Chairman of my party to say that you are doing well. Your Excellency, we ask you to keep it up.

We want you to continue to lead this state the way you are doing,” he said.

Leader of the Rivers caucus of the House of Representatives, Mrs Betty Apiafi, congratulated the Rivers State Governor for his outstanding performance which led to the “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award,” she said.

She noted that the governor’s meetings with British parliamentarians and the Financial Times gave Rivers State international recognition for the right reasons.

Mrs. Apiafi said the Rivers Caucus of the House of Representatives resolved to work in unity to advance the development of the state.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike commended the Rivers caucus for developing a united front to enhance the growth of the state.

He said that political parties only served as vehicles to different political destinations, noting that after using the vehicles, politicians should concentrate on the development of their constituencies.

He said: “Party is a vehicle. Once the vehicle drops you, you talk about governance. I am happy with the spirit and that is the way it is supposed to be.

“We are talking about the development of Rivers State, not the development of political parties. We must work as a team, irrespective of the political party that we belong to.

What you have done today shows that the state will continue to move forward,” the governor said.

While urging Rivers people not to allow political parties divide them, the governor noted that the action of the House of Representatives caucus signals a new beginning for Rivers State.

“I can assure you that I will not see you as members of the APC. I will see you as Rivers people who are defending the interest of the state,” he said.

Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt