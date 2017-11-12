Rivers: APC alleges assassination attempt on Amaechi

The Rivers APC has alleged an assassination attempt on the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi by an outrider attached to River state Governor Nyesom Wike’s convoy.

It was not clear how it happened, but the All Progressives Congress spokesman in the state, claimed the outrider blocked Amaechi’s car, after allowing Amaechi’s security cars to pass. The claim has not been verified.

Amaechi was said to be on official tour of the state, where he was the governor between 2007 and 2015. He was driving his car in the company of Prince Tonye Princewill, who was a witness to the gun incident.

“A report made available to us by an associate to Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi who happened to be in the same car with the Minister indicates that Governor Wike’s outrider pulled a pistol to assassinate Rotimi Amaechi

but missed his target after which Amaechi’s ADC, Debiwari intervened to save the Minister from further assassination attempt”, the APC claimed in a statement by Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze.

Tonye Princewill was further quoted to have said: “I am at a loss if this was not an assassination attempt on the Minister, somebody should explain to me in a clearer sentence why did the Wike’s despatch rider(outrider) failed to stop the two security vehicles of the Minister which had already crossed but decided for whatever reasons to block the vehicle in which the Minister was driving?

“Why was Amaechi who was behind the steering to navigate his vehicle out of danger accosted by two security men from the Governor’s convoy who had pulled out their pistol and gun to shoot him.

Why did these men of darkness after realising that the vehicle that the Minister was driving was a Bullet Proof resort to hitting the jeep with the butt of their guns and in the process broke the right driving mirror and attempted to break Amaechi’s windscreen and after which he pulled his pistol to kill Amaechi?

The APC further claimed that after the failed attempt to kill the Minister, his escort team was assaulted by the CSO Government House SP Promise Wosu and Governor Wike along Trans Amadi road, Port Harcourt with the FSARS operatives on the Minister’s convoy dislodged and forcefully disposed off of one of their AK 47 Rifles.

Governor Wike has not issued a statement clarifying the incident.