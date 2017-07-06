Ritualists: Police arraign alleged murderers of UNIOSUN student

19-year-old Sakariyau Abdulrofiu, and two others – Yusuf Kareem 18, and Ayuba Ibrahim – have been arraigned before Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo for alleged murdering of a 400-level microbiology students of Osun State University.

The three accused persons were arraigned at court on Thursday on a three-count charges bothering mainly on murder and conspiracy.

It was gathered that Abdulrofiu and his accomplice Kareem and Ibrahim unlawfully murdered the male Microbiology on June 26 at Oke Baale.

The accused have earlier confessed that they wanted to use the deceased to do rituals but weren’t successful.

The police prosecutor, Mr Abass Aruna, told the court in a charge sheet that Abdulrofiu, and two others conspired among themselves “to commit felony to wit: murder, did unlawfully kill one Timilehin Oluwafemi Sonibare by hitting him With a pestle on his head, did improperly and indecently interferes with a dead human body by cutting off the head, hands and other part of the deceased.”

He added that the offense contravened section 324, section 319 (1)and section 242 (1) (b) of the criminal code cap 34 vol. 11 laws of osun state of Nigeria 2002.

Meanwhile, the three accused have no counsel and their plea were not taken due to the magnitude of their offences.

The magistrate, A. O Oloyaade, said the plea could be taken because of the magnitude of the offences.

The accused were ordered remanded in Ilesha prison.

The case was adjourned till September 25, 2017 for mention.