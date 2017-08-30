‘Ritual items found in my church are drama costumes’ – Pastor arrested for allegedly killing 18-month old baby in Calabar says

Pastor Anthony Obo of God’s Commandment Ministry in Cross Rivers state, who was arrested last week after the heart of an eighteen-month-old baby was found in his church, was paraded alongside five others before newsmen yesterday.

While speaking with newsmen, the fake pastor claimed that the ‘occult items’ found in his church were costumes which the youths in his church recently used for a drama presentation while the blood found in a bucket was from a goat and a chicken he killed to celebrate his baby’s dedication last week.

“The red chairs covered in white sheet and the black bag and other occult items were used by the youth of my church for art and drama presentation, while the blood in the red bucket is that of the goat and chicken I killed to celebrate the dedication of my child who was one year last week.”

The state police command’s public relations officer, Irene Ugbo, who paraded the suspects, said another suspect in police custody confessed to have been sent by the pastor to kidnap and kill the baby. The heart of the baby was found in a basin in the church.

“The heart has been sent to the University of Calabar for forensic examination, while we are investigating where the body of the baby was dumped or buried,” she said

Ugbo added that the police is presently investigating the photos of different persons found in the church.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria PFN has distanced themselves from the pastor saying they do not know him as a pastor in the state.