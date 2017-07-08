The rich also cry! See Videos of Flooded Victoria Island from Non-Stop Rainfall

The recent persistent rain has rendered Islanders home trapped, Daily Times has learnt.

Residents from Ajah, Lekki, Victoria Island and Ikoyi are currently lamenting the extent of flood witnessed this year due to a non-stop rainfall that has engulfed the roads, living quarters and offices.

According to some Lagosians living in Ajah Axis, the rain has been falling for seven days without easing up.

“The rain subsided a bit yesterday but no one could go out because all our homes are flooded. Even our children could not go to the school because our roads are filled with water.” an Ajah resident told Daily Times on Saturday

Here are some of the videos sent in from some of the residents living in the affected areas: