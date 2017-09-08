Restructuring will unite Nigerians -monarch

The Oba of Oworonsoki kingdom of Lagos state, His Royal Highness, Oba Salisu Bashiru Oloruntoyin, has stressed the need for Nigeria to be restructured, adding that it would address all the pockets of agitations in some parts of the country and unite Nigerians as one people.

Oba Oloruntoyin who disclosed this in an exclusive interview with our reporter in his palace recently called on the political class agitated by the clamour for restructuring to put the collective interest of Nigerians ahead of their personal interests.

He said, “Yes, it is because of what they are benefiting, that is why they do not support restructuring. It is good to restructure Nigeria. When we were operating regionalism, we had the Western region, the Eastern, the Northern and later the Mid-west; things were not as bad as they are now.

“Everybody lived in peace and there was unity and security. If we go by restructuring Nigeria, I think things will be better.”

Although the quit notice served on Igbo resident in the North has been withdrawn, nonetheless the royal father condemned the development and warned the perpetrators to shun divisive tendencies and embrace peace.

His words, “It is a very sad development. Nigeria has come into existence even before our independence. We have Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Calabar, Edo and the rest of them just as we have many languages and we have been together since the time of our forefathers.

“Nobody can now come and say somebody should pack and go from his state.

“I’m an Awori man, this is my ancestral home and I welcome everyone here. I can also go to the north, buy a house and live there.

“I am planning to go to the East, Imo state precisely where my very good friend, late Chief Sam Mbakwe, was a former governor. Mbakwe was a good man. I can buy a house there, I can even marry a new wife there and have children and we will live together as a family.

“Will anyone tell me that those children are not mine? We are one and should remain as one.”

On National Peace Corps project, he said, “it is nice to continue to enlighten our people on the need to promote unity and maintain peaceful coexistence with our neighbours regardless of our tribe.

“That kind of seminar will help to educate our people and it will go a long way to keep us as one, shun hate speeches, and promote peace and unity.”

Edward Nnachi