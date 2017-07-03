Restructuring: You are on your own, MASSOB-BIM blasts Govs, Igbo leaders, others

The National Director of Information, Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, Biafra Independent Movement (MASSOB-BIM), Mr. Sunday Okereafor, has said that South East governors, National Assembly members, Ohaneze Ndigbo and other leaders that met in Enugu on Sunday to declare their support for restructuring are on their own.

Okereafor who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Monday said that the decision to back restructuring by top politicians from the zone was not in the interest of Ndigbo that have for long been clamouring for Biafra.

According to him, “The problem of the zone is mainly insensitivity on the part of political leaders who take decisions without feeling the pulse of the larger populace.

Okereafor flayed the leaders for not consulting the people before declaring their support for restructuring.

“What are you restructuring in a country that is almost turning to shreds? Why will you impose your decision without consultation, which is against the desire of the majority?” he queried.

“MASSOB BIM is saying that restructuring is not in the interest of the Igbo nation. All we are saying is that the federal government should give room for the conduct of a referendum; then we will know if our political leaders were right in their support for restructuring or the peoples demand for Biafra is more popular.

“I can bet you that over 95 percent of Igbo want Biafra, our political leaders are only desperate and selfish as some of them have turned to political contractors just to fill their personal pockets at the expense of Ndigbo who Nigerian successive governments have continued to treat as second class citizens,” he said.

According to him, “Ndigbo have been frustrated into thinking that we are no longer wanted in this entity called Nigeria: When a couple grew tired of marriage, there is room for divorce. No one should hold us against our wishes.

“Anything other than Biafra is not accepted to MASSOB-BIM,” he added.

The MASSOB-BIM director of Information noted that nobody mustered enough courage to speak up and condemn the marginalization of Igbo nation until their leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, came on board 18 years ago.

According to him, Uwazuruike hoisted the flag, lighted the candle and since then the fire for Biafra agitation has been burning.

“Uwazuruike introduced the first successful sit-at-home as well as peaceful protests in the country.

“No one was able to speak up for Biafra until Uwazuruike came and raised the consciousness in the minds of Ndigbo,” he said adding that MASSOB-BIM welcomes genuine freedom fighters and not fraudsters who use the movement to extort money from individuals in the name of actualization of Biafra.