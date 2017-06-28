Restrict herdsmen with laws, ex-commissioner appeals to Okowa

Concerns on the effect of herdsmen’s menace as major setback to the productivity and success story of contemporary agriculture in Delta state have been raised by Barrister Raymos Guanah, a former commissioner in the state, and presently chief executive of Ratmos Guanah farms.

Guanah, who disclosed that the state is expecting rice yield running over 4,000 metric tons in the current planting season, laid emphasis on the need for the state government to take a stand by restricting nomadic cattle rearing to special confinements with the use of appropriate laws.

According to him, as Delta state gradually works itself into the national agricultural map, the spate of herdsmen insurgence could trigger retrogression to established efforts if not checked appropriately.

The former commissioner for lands and surveys, said in the scheme of things, the farmers who are armed only with their simple farm tools are obviously defenseless against the herdsmen who graze their cattle in cultivated farm lands, bearing sophisticated weapons.

Guanah, in chat with the pointer, however stated that Delta State could be self- sufficient if the government would harness areas of comparative advantage for crops by identifying them.

He said the topography and texture of soil round the state could efficiently grow all kinds of food and cash crops even as he called on the government to devise means to address it.

“One-thing that will give Okowa a pass mark and identify is Agriculture. Agriculture will provide jobs for youth, graduates and even pensioners. Okowa has so far, set the ball rolling. It should not stop. He added that we can make Delta state among the first four on the agriculture map of the country.”