Residents abandon farms over herdsmen alleged continued siege in Delta community

The menace of Fulani herdsmen in Delta state, seems to have taken a dangerous dimension as residents now live in fear following intermittent onslaught against them by the aggressors.

Since last weekend, at least one person has been killed and no fewer than three others wounded as a result of gunshot wounds inflicted on them by the herdsmen at Ulogwe farmland, Oloa-Ossissa.

These incidents are coming weeks after the gruesome murder of about six persons by herdsmen in their farms at Ossissa and has forced the farmers to abandon their farms once again.

In the latest attacks, father and son were the first victims before others were waylaid and shot at by the herdsmen. While the son died instantly, the father was seriously injured and currently receiving treatment in an un-disclosed medical facility.

The development has sent jittery among the farmers, who have deserted their farm lands, already destroyed by the invaders

One of the villagers and an indigene of Umudike-Ossissa, Stanley Isiekwene, told our reporter that fear has once again gripped the people of Ossissa and Oloa-Ossissa following the renewed attacks on their farmers.

He said that after the recent killings that attracted the governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to the community, the people expected that the area will remain calm and wondered why hostilities continued on the aprt of the herdsmen.

Mr. Isiekwene pointed out that the father and son who were the first victims, were going to their farm to work when they ran into the herdsmen and were shot and grievously wounded.

He appealed to the state government to re-oil its peace and security machinery and intervenes to resolve these latest attacks, adding that the people are now living in fear.

One of the victims, who refused to disclose his name, told our reporter that they have abandoned their farms because of the herdsmen.

He also appealed for government intervention to enable them go back to farms.

It will be recalled that on May 11 this year, Fulani herdsmen invaded a farm in Ossissa, killing about six persons.