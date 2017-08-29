Reps Deputy Leader constructs N120m fish market in Lokoja

The Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Umar Buba Jibrin has constructed a fish market in Lokoja worth over N120million to ensure provision of fresh fish from the two rivers Niger and Benue to visitors and residents.

Buba Jibrin, who represents Lokoja/Kogi federal constituency, said Lokoja, as the confluence of the two major rivers(Niger and Benue ) should be capable of providing the most cherished delicacy for most travelers and tourists.

The Deputy Leader, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the House Leader Alhaji Mobo Kasim, while commissioning the 53 store complex on Saturday, explained that, though the Deputy Leader, who is indisposed, his various projects executed have to be commissioned according to his wish and schedule.

He explained that apart from the fish market project other empowerment schemes have been carried out since the assumption as representative of the area at the National Assembly.

Servable community projects like boreholes, electricity, schools renovations, rural electrifications, scholarships, and several empowerment programmes have been carried out across the constituency.

Apart from the commissioning of the 53 stores of the fish market, which is equipped with facilities to enable it functions properly, the legislator also provided two cold rooms, 55KVA power generators, smoking kits and motorised boreholes to cater for continuous hygiene of fish and preservation.

The state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Hadi Ametuo represented by Comrade Ismail Adesoya, commended the people of Kogi state for the unflinching support they have given to the party despite the ongoing hardship meted out on them by the Kogi state government.

Ametuo lamented the nonpayment of salaries and pensions as a deliberate action by the present Kogi state administration to blackmail APC.

He therefore appealed to the people of the state to join other Nigerians in the struggle to librate themselves from the ongoing hoodwinking by the likes of the Bello administration.

While receiving the market, the Maigari of Lokoja, Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Maikargi 111thanked the legislator for his magnanimity, which he said would go a long way to improve economic activities of the area.

The traditional ruler who is the President of the Lokoja traditional council urged other politicians to emulate Hon. Buba Jibrin by assisting their constituencies with socio-economic amenities. The royal father promised that the facility will be properly protected and utilized.

As part of this year’s empowerment programme, Buba Jibrin, presented 136 sewing machines, 148 water pumping machines, 78 electric generators, 148 water pumping machines and 70 grinding machines to constituents from Lokoja and Kogi local governments.

Beneficiaries who thanked the legislator for his magnanimity, prayed to God to grant him health and strength to enable him continue his humanitarian activities.