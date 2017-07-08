Reps Committee on DSO recommends total coverage of benefiting states

The House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on digital switch-over (DSO) has thrown its weight to the process, but recommended the total coverage of benefiting states.

Chairman, Ad-Hoc Committee, Sunday Katung gave the charge when he led members of the committee on a courtesy visit to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau, adding that it was not right to select a little area of coverage in a state.

“When the process begins in a state, all communities in that state should be covered before the digitisation process is moved to another state. We must ensure that all Nigerians are given the opportunity to enjoy the trend.

“It is not right to cover a little area of a state and move to another, as it was done in the pilot switch-over. It is better to cover the entire state so that all the people can enjoy the services.

“One of the recommendation of the committee to the consultant, after its oversight visit to Jos, where the switch-over was flaged off last year, was that the entire be covered.

“We understand that only few local governments in Plateau are currently enjoying the terrestrial digital television signals in the State.

“I know that the switch-over is capital intensive, but we believe it is achievable with determination exhibited by the Federal Government,” Katung stated.

Governor Lalong governor assured the committee of his support in whatever way possible, adding that his administration will improve on the facilities at the Plateau Radio Television Corporation (PRTVC), especially with its switch over to digital broadcasting, and to ensure it maintain its history as the first coloured television broadcasting station in Nigeria.