Reps call for proactive action in tackling erosion in Edo

The House of Representatives on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to direct the Ecological Fund Office to give attention to the erosion and flood threatening parts of Benin City, Edo State.

They specifically said that cases of Eke Street and environs in Upper Sakponba area of the city should be urgently controlled.

This followed a motion by Rep. Johnson Agbonayinma (Edo-PDP) on “Need to Control the Erosion Menace Threatening Eke Street and Environs in Upper Sakponba Road, Benin City.”

Moving the motion, Agbonayinma said that Eke Street, United Street, Eke Lane and adjoining communities in Upper Sakponba in Egor/Ikpoba-Okha constituency were on the verge of being submerged.

Whenever there is heavy downpour, vast portions of land cave in to the flood, taking along with them, houses, properties and humans who are unaware of the immense danger the flood portends.

We are concerned that all adjoining roads and communities are under siege from the rampaging erosion which has deterred schools attendance within the localities.

“The erosion is adversely affecting movement of residents, and all efforts by the communities, utilizing their limited resources, to contain the menace have yielded no results,” he said.

The motion was unanimously adopted and the lawmakers, therefore, called on the Federal Government to direct relevant agencies to embark on erosion and flood control in the affected area.

They also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to send relief materials to residents of the affected streets to alleviate their sufferings.

The house mandated its Committee on Environment and Habitat to visit the erosion sites and make recommendations within eight weeks on measures towards ensuring permanent solution to the menace.