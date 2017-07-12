Reps back religious studies in school curriculum

The House of Representatives on Tuesday advised the federal government to separate the teaching of religious studies in the school curriculum instead of it forming part of civic education as currently applies.

Reaching a resolution over the controversy of Civic Education and religious subjects, said the government to separate Islamic Religious Knowledge and Christian Religious Knowledge subjects from Civic Education.

The lawmakers also said that Nigeria being a secular state, religious subjects should be taught as prescribed by the constitution.

Similarly, the government was urged not to make Civic Education a compulsory but optional subject in both primary and Senior Secondary Schools.

The House stated that it’s position was informed by the fact that religion is a delicate and sensitive issue in Nigeria.

The lawmakers were not happy that due and wider consultations were not carried out by the Federal Ministry of Education before the curriculum was formulated.

The controversial curriculum was expected to take off with he commencement of next academic session in September.

The decision of the House followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Beni Larry (PDP,/Plateau), who stated that under the previous Secondary School Curriculum which brought a lot of discontentment, Civic Education was not a compulsory subject and Religious Education was taught as Islamic Religious Knowledge (IRK) and Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK), both of which were optional subjects.

She said: “The Federal Ministry of Education introduced a revised curriculum without due consultation with parents and stakeholders and the new nine year Basic Education Curriculum on Religion and National Values Consolidated Religious Education and Civic Education under National Values and made Civic Education a compulsory subject for Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations.

“Curriculum for primary one to three which is the formative stage of a child does not provide for adequate teaching of the religious beliefs of the people but rather destructive half-truths which destroys the fundamentals of the religious beliefs and erodes the essence of such religion being taught the children.

“It is a great concern that the new curriculum which is in conflict with certain religious beliefs also makes the teaching of those beliefs compulsory.

“It should be recalled that section 10 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 makes Nigeria a secular state, and therefore Religion should be separated from National Values”.

In his contribution to the robustly debated motion, Emmanuel Oker-Jev (APC/Benue) said the new curriculum was a policy somersault, adding that it was a breach of the constitution to make religion a subject in Nigerian schools.

According to him, sensitive nature of religion in the country called for caution.

Rep. Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma (PDP/Edo) cited Section 38 of the constitution that emphasizes how religious education can be obtained, adding that the debate on the subject was unnecessary as the constitution was clear on the issue of religion.

“It is not the decision of anyone to force anyone to learn any religious subject without the approval of his or her parents,” he added.

Rita Orji (PDP, Lagos) said since last year, parents in her part of Lagos State were forced to withdraw children from schools after being forced to study religious subject they were averse to.

“This is a complete confusion to children in school. Looking at the curriculum, you see that it is a compulsory subject. This is more like indoctrination,” she said.

Aminu Shagari (APC, Sokoto) said the motion was timely since the curriculum was expected to be operational in September.

He said: “It is good this intervention is coming now, there is no reason to compel anyone to practice a religion he or she does not believe in”.

Rep. Aliyu Ahman Pategi (APC/Kwara), while supporting the motion said being a policy issue, the Executive failed to do the needful by refusing to carry the legislature along.

“When the Presidency that has only two elected person refuses to have synergy with the legislature, then there is bound to be conflicts.

“If they had engaged with the two Committees of the House, we would have communicated to them the views of the

people we represented on the issue”.

He asked that the Minister of Education, Prof Adamu adamu be invited to the House to explain himself.

House Leader, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila said compulsion in whatever form anywhere in the world is frowned upon, “Any law or policy that restricts freedom should be kicked against.

“Religion is a delicate issue in Nigeria and our policies must be clear on it. The government should be advised to reframe the policy,” he added.

In its resolution, the House called on the Federal Ministry of Education to make Civic Education an optional instead of a compulsory subject in secondary school examinations, and should rather be taught under the subject

“Government” as was the case under the previous curriculum.

The House also urged the government to remove the religious component from Civic Education as a subject but each religious subjects should be taught independently.

Government was also advised to separate our national values from religious values and each should be taught independently

The amended motion was unanimously adopted after it was put to a voice vote by the presiding officer, Deputy Speaker Yussuff Lasun.